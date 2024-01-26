Police investigate hundreds of fentanyl packages found at Waterford nursing home

Jan. 25—WATERFORD — Local police and state health officials continue to investigate the discovery of more than 250 packages of fentanyl ― most of them empty ― among the belongings of a bedridden female resident at a nursing facility here.

The state Department of Public Health and police say they have an open investigation of Greentree Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where police on Nov. 17 seized a cache of 15 bundles, each containing 10 baggies, of suspected fentanyl from a resident's purse.

Police said tests later revealed that most of the bags were empty but residue in one of the bags tested positive for fentanyl.

Police were called back to Greentree Manor on Nov. 28 to seize 106 more bags of fentanyl, all empty, bundled and hidden in a used cookie wrapper among the same woman's belongings, police reports show. The baggies in both cases were all stamped with a red Versace symbol, an indication they were not medically prescribed.

Police Chief Marc Balestracci said the discoveries led to an investigation into whether the fentanyl was for the woman's personal use, as she claimed, and how the potent painkiller got into the facility. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, he said.

Police were first called to the 4 Greentree Drive facility on Nov. 17 by a Greentree Manor staff member who told police that staff had searched the purse of a resident and located the suspected fentanyl, along with an empty Mango Madness CBD + THC gummies container.

The search was prompted by the 62-year-old resident who had asked a staff member to "hide her gummies." The Day is not using the woman's name since she was not arrested.

Both the resident and the Greentree Manor employee, who found the baggies, were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital as a precautionary measure because of possible exposure to the fentanyl, according to the facility's policy.

Patient admits to using the fentanyl

When questioned, the resident admitted the baggies contained fentanyl and claimed she had been using the drug "because the medications prescribed do not help her physical pain," according to a police report. The resident, police said, has numerous medical complications and is obese.

Based on interviews with witnesses, police suspect the fentanyl packages were likely brought into Greentree Manor by the woman's niece, a New London resident, and one of her only visitors.

On Nov. 28, staff again found suspected fentanyl packages among the woman's belongings, this time inside a "Grandma's Chocolate Cookie" wrapper, according to the police report.

Greentree Manor staff had searched the belongings at the woman's request while she was hospitalized.

Police reports show a supervisor at Greentree Manor sought charges against the woman's niece. Police continue to investigate and reports show police applied for an arrest warrant for the woman who had the fentanyl packages but were denied by state prosecutors. Police also performed surveillance of the niece's New London home.

Cheryl Kathe of Old Lyme, whose 84-year-old mother roomed with the woman who claimed to be the owner of the drugs, said the chain of events has been disturbing and has her concerned for her mother.

Kathe said she has a hard time understanding why there have been no arrests and the information about the case not publicized. She claims the niece of her mother's roommate had at times showed up at the facility at odd hours in the early morning.

She also said her mother's roommate had in the past offered her and her mother "something stronger" for their aches and pains.

Kathe said her mother also seems a bit more energetic since moving to a different room, which makes her wonder if she had been exposed to the fentanyl in the past.

"When she was in the room with her, she was just sleeping all of the time," Kathe said. "Once they moved her, she was awake and alert and wants to get out of bed.

Kathe said her mother said she was offered fentanyl but did not take it.

Kathe said she is looking to move her mother out of the facility because of safety concerns.

State Sen. Martha Marx, D-New London, said she had spoken to police and obtained a copy of the police report to figure out what was going on. There is reason for concern, she said, because of the potency of fentanyl and the fact that even a small amount of exposure can put someone at risk.

"If it was one of my loved ones in there, I'd be concerned too," Marx said. "I'm concerned for the employees and other residents and future residents. Somebody was bringing that in and out."

A spokesman for the state DPH did not immediately respond to a request for further information about the focus of the state's investigation.

Greentree Manor issued a statement about the incident, saying in part that upon the discovery of the suspected fentanyl, staff immediately notified police.

"It is important to note that no other residents or staff members had access to the medication," the statement from Greentree Manor reads. "We continue to work with the authorities and appreciate their prompt attention to this matter."

Greentree Manor is part of the Ryders Health Management group.

Waterford police urge anyone with information about the case to contact them.

g.smith@theday.com