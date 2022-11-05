Police investigate hunting accident Friday near Eagle Point

Nov. 5—Police are investigating after a hunter was shot in the leg Friday and the suspect left the scene, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 12:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a call of a gunshot victim. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Road and South Fork Little Butte Creek Road east of Eagle Point with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range, the sheriff's office said.

The victim yelled out, but neither he nor his hunting partners saw the suspect, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis.

A witness spotted a white Chevy truck with a canopy leaving the area. U.S. Forest Service law enforcement, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, Oregon State Police, the sheriff's office and Ashland Police Department are attempting to locate the suspect vehicle, the sheriff's office said Friday night.

The victim reportedly was shot with a rifle, Lewis said.

After being shot, the victim drove to the intersection of West Fork Little Butte Creek Road and Lake Creek Road, where a sheriff's office deputy provided first aid for the wound. A Mercy Flights ground ambulance arrived and transported the hunter to a local hospital, where he was treated for superficial injuries, the sheriff's office said.

After a preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said the incident appears to be a hunting accident. Further details are unclear at this time. Sheriff's office detectives are continuing the investigation and are following additional leads.