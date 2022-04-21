Police investigate ‘inappropriate behavior’ of substitute teacher, Grand Prairie ISD says

The Grand Prairie Independent School District said that it turned a matter of “inappropriate behavior” from a substitute teacher over to the city’s police department for investigation.

The school district did not specify what the behavior was, but the Dallas Morning News reported that a video of a teacher, who appeared to fondle himself at a desk, has circulated social media for over a month.

“Because Grand Prairie ISD respects the privacy of students and employees, neither the campus nor the District has been in a position to discuss the inappropriate behavior of a substitute teacher caught on video in March,” a statement written to parents at South Grand Prairie High School read Wednesday.

“Upon knowledge of the incident, the District turned the matter over to the Grand Prairie Police Department immediately,” the statement continued. “The individual has not been on campus since the date of the incident and will not return.”

A police spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News that no further information could be provided because the incident could involve minors.