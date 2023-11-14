Police investigate infant death on Cummings St. in Rochester

Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Rochester police are investigating the death of an infant.

Officers were called to Cummings Street in northeast Rochester around 8:20 p.m. Monday, where the baby was found. Police are investigating to determine what caused the child's death.

Cummings Street is a residential road that runs between Bay Street and Clifford Avenue.

Further details were not released.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Police investigate infant death on Cummings St. in Rochester NY

Recommended Stories