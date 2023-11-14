Police investigate infant death on Cummings St. in Rochester

Rochester police are investigating the death of an infant.

Officers were called to Cummings Street in northeast Rochester around 8:20 p.m. Monday, where the baby was found. Police are investigating to determine what caused the child's death.

Cummings Street is a residential road that runs between Bay Street and Clifford Avenue.

Further details were not released.

