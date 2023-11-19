Police investigate infant’s death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway into an infant’s death Saturday in north St. Louis.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Bell Avenue in the Grand Center Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a seven-month-old baby deceased. Police say there were no obvious wounds to the body of the child.

Docs: Accused Clayton killer pointed gun at cops in March, released on bond

A child abuse unit with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the matter. Authorities have not yet determined if foul play is suspected in the death.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.