Police investigate infant's death

Sep. 16—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating how an infant in High Point died earlier this month, and a man in northern Iredell County has been charged with concealing the child's death.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said it received information on Sept. 6 that a body that had been brought from High Point possibly was being buried behind a residence north of Statesville. Sheriff's deputies went to the residence and also contacted the High Point Police Department.

A search of the property found a shallow grave containing a box that held the remains of an infant, the sheriff's office said.

Alex Holden Best, 19, gave Iredell County Sheriff's Office investigators a statement about how the remains came to be in the grave, the sheriff's office said. No information was released about what he said except that Best brought the remains to Iredell County.

The remains were sent to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center in Winston-Salem for autopsy.

High Point police investigators interviewed a woman in High Point about the remains, the Iredell sheriff's office said. The police department's investigation continues.

Best was arrested Wednesday in Iredell County on a charge of felony concealing or failure to report the death of a child. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.