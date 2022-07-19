Police investigate interstate shooting in Norfolk

A shooting happened early Tuesday morning on Interstate 264 in Norfolk, according to Virginia state police.

State police were called to investigate the shooting, located on westbound I-264 near Brambleton Avenue, at 2:46 a.m.

Police have not said whether anybody was injured in the shooting.

No further information has been released. Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with pilotonline.com for updates.

