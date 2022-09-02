Police investigate JBS trailer theft

Sep. 1—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department continues its investigation into the the theft of a semi that was used to steal three semi trailers of pork products from JBS.

At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, the department was contacted about the stolen JBS trailers. The trailers contained an estimated $100,000 worth of pork that was ready to be distributed.

Law enforcement officials, according to a press release, found the three trailers, with two of them at the Blackhawk River Access on the west side of Ottumwa, and the other near the intersection of 87th Street and 170th Avenue in the western part of Wapello County. All of the pork products had been removed from the trailers.

According to a Facebook post from Hunter Lindsey, "our semi was stolen last night. They unhooked from my trailer and stole three JBS trailers full of meat. The only way we found the truck was the tracker on JBS trailers. No damage to the truck and they left the keys in the ignition." Lindsey later said in the Facebook thread that his trailer contained junk tires.

The police department is asking anyone with knowledge of the suspicious activity, or anyone who observed it, during the early morning hours of Thursday, to call the police department at (641) 683-0661.