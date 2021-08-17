Police investigate Kalihi murder-suicide

Aug. 17—Honolulu police are investigating a murder-suicide in Kalihi today.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department's Homicide Detail said officers responded to a residence in Kalihi around 6 :55 p.m. Sunday after witnesses found a 23-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her body and her 20-year-old boyfriend with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Witnesses were conducting a welfare check when they found the two.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, Thoemmes said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded to the residence at the 1000 block of Kamehameha IV Road and reported two people were dead on arrival.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release their names.

An investigation into the incident continues, police said.