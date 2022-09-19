Police investigate Kalihi second-degree attempted murder, where man was stabbed multiple times in the face

Sep. 19—Honolulu Police have opened up a second-degree attempted murder investigation after a man was reportedly stabbed on Saturday in Kalihi.

A police highlight said a male suspect stabbed a 46-year-old adult male about 10 :05 p.m. on Kalihi Street and then fled the scene.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they were called to the vicinity of 248 Kalihi Street to treat a man, who was in serious condition and had been "stabbed several times with an unknown object to facial area."

According to real estate records, the incident took place near a circa-1957 residential building that has 10-one bedroom units.