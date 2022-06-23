Police investigate KC ‘hit man’ allegedly involved in fatal shooting: court records

A Kansas City man was being investigated by local and federal authorities as a “hit man” believed to be responsible for at least one area killing and another attempted murder within the past four months, according to court records.

The 39-year-old man, who is not being named because he has not been charged with the crime, is currently under a federal detention order after he was arrested for an alleged federal parole violation stemming from an earlier firearm conviction. The arrest came as part of a violent crime-focused effort by the FBI and Kansas City police, court records show.

Citing confidential informants, authorities say the suspect is a gun-for-hire utilized by area drug dealers across the Kansas City metro. Police also say he is suspected of selling firearms to minors.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for the murder of one man in Kansas City in February 2022 carried out by a shooter who allegedly wore a face covering resembling a ski mask. He also is believed to be involved in a nonfatal shooting that occurred May 25.

Authorities allege the man discussed both shootings over text message.

Informants for police reported that the man posted pictures and videos of himself on social media platforms posing with firearms and using illegal drugs. His probation officer also received a tip that the suspect was selling guns to minors, and was sent a photograph of the parolee holding an assault rifle.

During the suspect’s arrest earlier this month, police reported finding two handguns inside a vehicle along with cellphones and a black ski mask similar to the one reportedly seen at the February killing in Kansas City. The man allegedly admitted during a police interview to possessing firearms, which would be a felony as he has earlier felony convictions on his criminal record.