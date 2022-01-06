Police investigate KC’s second homicide of 2022; first victim on life support dies

Detectives on Thursday afternoon responded to the second confirmed homicide of 2022 in Kansas City.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Agnes Avenue, which is next to a park in the city’s North Town Fork Creek neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers found a male victim, who appeared to have been shot, unresponsive in a vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced him dead. Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman, said there was no suspect information available.

The day before, a shooting in the 3500 block of South Benton Avenue left a man in his 40s on life support. On Thursday, as detectives responded to Agnes Avenue, police said that victim had died.

Last year, 157 people were killed in Kansas City, making 2021 the second deadliest year in the city’s recorded history, according to data compiled by The Star. That followed a record 182 killings in 2020.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.