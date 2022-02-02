Police investigate latest homicide

Feb. 2—HIGH POINT — Police are examining whether the people involved in a shooting Monday that killed one man and injured another knew each other and what was behind the confrontation.

Christopher Sellers, 19, of High Point, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of Brentwood Street. Sellers was taken by a private vehicle to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center.

Walter Chapman, 23, of High Point, was shot in the leg in the confrontation, police said. He was charged with first-degree murder.

The High Point Police Department said several vehicles at the scene of the shooting were struck by gunfire.

Chapman was released from the hospital after receiving medical treatment and has been placed in jail with no bond allowed, Capt. Patrick O'Toole said.

The man who drove Sellers to the hospital, Deonucus Wilson, 25, of High Point, was charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure as part of criminal game activity and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Wilson wasn't injured. His bond was set at $2 million secured, and he was in custody at the Guilford County Jail in High Point, police report.

Sellers' death is the third homicide in the city of High Point this year.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 |@HPEpaul