Police investigate after man is critically injured Monday in Kansas City shooting

A man was seriously injured after a shooting Monday night in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. to the intersection of East 24th Street and Montgall Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, Becchina said.

Police haven’t released suspect information at this time.