Police investigate man’s death as homicide after he was found in Kansas City park

Kansas City police have elevated a death investigation to a homicide probe after a man was found dead Wednesday night in Manheim Park.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Boulevard and Virginia Avenue. There, they spoke to the 911 callers, who said they saw the man unresponsive and assumed he had been shot, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene, but couldn’t immediately determine his cause of death.

Because of the suspicious circumstances, homicide detectives responded and investigated alongside crime scene investigators.

Detectives determined the man couldn’t have died by accident or natural causes, Becchina said. His cause of death remains under investigation.

The killing was the sixth homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There had been 15 homicides at this time last year.

Police ask anyone who was in the area Wednesday or has information to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or through the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.