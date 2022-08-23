Police investigate after man dies in shooting early Tuesday in Kansas City

A man died following a shooting early Tuesday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just after midnight to the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

At the scene, someone got their attention and directed police east of the area where a man had been shot, Foreman said. The man, who was unresponsive, was near a homeless encampment, she said.

Police started CPR until emergency medical crews arrived, Foreman said. Crews transported the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are processing evidence at the scene and searching the area for witnesses.

This was the 110th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 99 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to a $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.