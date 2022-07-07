Police investigate after man driving ice cream truck is shot

Dayton Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon

Crews responded to the 3600 block of Evansville Avenue just after 3 p.m. on reports of a male shot in the chest, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Dispatch records showed police had received reports of a shooting nearby Evansville Avenue at England and Genesee Avenues prior to being dispatched to the reports of the victim.

Initial reports indicated that the person shot was driving an ice cream truck driver. Our crews on scene report seeing crime scene tape surrounding an ice cream truck.

The victim was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, according to dispatch records. His condition is unknown at this time.

