Police investigate after man found dead in Kansas City apartment building Sunday

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Sunday night in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue, where they were directed inside to find the unresponsive man with unknown injuries, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene, Becchina said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators will search for witnesses and evidence to help determine the events leading up to the death. The medical examiner will also work with detectives to determine the cause of death, Becchina said.

Police ask anyone with information or who saw anything to call the homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.