Police investigate after man found dead on Kansas City sidewalk Wednesday morning

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk Wednesday morning in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 5 a.m. to Armour and Broadway boulevards, where they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from apparent trauma, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.