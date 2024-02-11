Police investigate man found dead in Sacramento street

(FOX40.COM) –The Sacramento Police Department is currently on the scene of what they call a suspicious death investigation.



Around 8:11 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of 32nd Street, V Street, and W Street alley about a person lying partially in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers said they located a 34-year-old man with “significant trauma.” The Sacramento Fire Department also responded and pronounced the individual dead on the scene.

Officials seek help identifying a man found dead in a tent by the

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are canvassing the scene and interviewing witnesses. Officials said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said they will release the identity of the deceased after next of kin have been notified.



Any witnesses with information regarding this investigation can contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.