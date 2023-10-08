Police investigate after man found dead in trunk of his car in North Philly: officials

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man was found dead in the trunk of his car in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 400 block of North 5th Street Sunday afternoon, about 3:30, according to officials.

The 31-year-old man was found dead inside his car’s trunk, wrapped in a tarp. Medics formally pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of the man’s death was unknown when police found him and homicide detectives were called. No other details were released regarding the man’s identity.

The scene is being investigated and police note no weapons have been found.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.