Police investigate after man found with life threatening injuries at Spokane Intermodal Center

Jun. 7—A man was found Monday morning with life-threatening injuries at the Spokane Intermodal Center, police said.

The man, who police did not identify, was taken to the hospital, said Julie Humphreys with the Spokane Police Department.

A passerby saw the man just before 8 a.m. and reported it to employees who called 911.

Detectives are investigating the "substantial assault" but more details were not available Monday afternoon.

Police had not arrested a suspect as of Monday afternoon.