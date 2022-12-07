Police investigate after man found shot and killed outside Kansas City gas station

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot early Wednesday outside a Kansas City gas station.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of Truman Road and The Paseo, where they found an unresponsive man outside of a BP gas station who had been shot, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers performed CPR until emergency medical crews arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have no suspect information at this time. Detectives and crime scene personnel arrived to search for witnesses and process evidence at the scene.

This was the 165th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 146 killings at this time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to a $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.