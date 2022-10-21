Police investigate after man is injured in Auburn shooting

Auburn police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers were called to a shooting around 2:50 p.m. near the Dollar Tree at The Seasons apartment complex, located in the 12700 block of Southeast 312th Street in Auburn.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back and then ran to an apartment at The Seasons.

The man was alert and responsive when officers arrived. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Harborview Medical Center.

Police currently have no suspect information. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.