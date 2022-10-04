Police investigate after man shot during road rage incident on Merriam highway
Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night during a road rage incident in Merriam.
A 51-year-old man was shot during the road rage incident around 11:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of Interstate 35, according to police.
The man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
Police have no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Merriam Police Department at 913-782-0720.
