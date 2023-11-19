Police investigate man's death after report of Northeast Anchorage shooting

Nov. 19—Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man found in Mountain View early Sunday following an apparent shooting.

Anchorage's police and fire departments responded around 3:15 a.m. to a shooting in the area of the 400 block of North Bragaw Street, near the intersection of Thompson Avenue, police said in an online update.

Emergency responders found a victim outside, and fire department medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they have detained a suspect, but no arrests have been made so far.

The identities of the victim and the person described as a suspect, and other information about the nature of the victim's injuries, weren't included in the police department's update.

The Crime Scene Team was planning to process the scene, potentially using a drone, and residents were asked to avoid the area, police said.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident, including surveillance footage of the area, to call police dispatch at 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.