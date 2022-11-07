Police investigate McKeesport shooting

Police are investigating after a man was found with several gunshot wounds Monday morning in McKeesport.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Beacon Street just after 6 a.m., according to a release from police.

First responders found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

