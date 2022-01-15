Police investigate Midland hit and run that struck two girls, killing one

Two 12-year-old girls were hit by a truck on Saturday in Midland, and police are searching for the driver and the vehicle.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fatal hit and run. Police said a white, flatbed pickup hit the two girls on 104th St E near 24th Ave E, according to a department tweet.

Sgt. Darren Moss said the two girls were talking against traffic on the road. Police were called around 10:30 a.m.

“There is no sidewalk there so you have to walk on the road, and then there was a ditch next to the road so there was no way to walk next to [the road,” he told The News Tribune.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was hospitalized with critical injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

Police are looking for the suspected vehicle and the driver, which has damage on the front end.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the police department at (253) 798-7537 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS