Police work to investigate motive in fatal stabbing of 48-year-old woman in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police said a man accused of fatally stabbing a 48-year-old woman will be jailed on a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon after he gets out of a hospital where he was taken with self-inflicted knife wounds.

Port St. Lucie police began investigating just after 3 a.m. Feb. 26 when they went to an address in the 3600 block of Southwest Masilunas Street. The address is between Southwest Savona and Southwest Rosser boulevards, just east of Interstate 95.

Police determined a 40-year-old man left a “concerning” message on a person’s phone. That person went to the home to check on the man and a woman, and found the 48-year-old woman and 40-year-old man with apparent knife wounds.

Home on Southwest Masilunas Street where Port St. Lucie police are investigating a fatal stabbing

Police arrived and reported the 48-year-old woman was dead. The 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital, and police said he would be arrested.

“Detectives believe the suspect stabbed the woman to death with a knife and then sustained self-inflicted knife wounds,” police said.

Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson, said Monday the agency can’t publicly identify the woman who died, citing Marsy’s Law.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

Police said they would identify the man accused in the death when he is arrested after getting out of the hospital.

Dellacroce said police still are investigating a motive.

According to a redacted police report, three children were in the home at the time. Investigators were hailed down by a man and a woman. One person was screaming and pointing inside.

Officers saw a man with a stab wound to his abdomen and left leg.

A woman was on the floor in the bedroom with “multiple stab wounds and substantial blood loss,” a report states. She wasn’t breathing or conscious.

The neighborhood

No one answered the door Monday morning at the home where the incident occurred. Three sport utility vehicles were in the driveway of the single-story home.

Neighbor Cheryl Roberts, 53, said what happened was out of the ordinary.

“As far as I know it's a pretty decent neighborhood, people walk by, they speak, no problems,” Roberts said. “I just keep to myself. I don't get in people's personal business.”

Another neighbor, Jim McIntyre, 74, who has lived there since 2008, said it’s a “great neighborhood.”

He said when he bought there more than 15 years ago, there was nothing on the street, and over the years homes have been built up. He said a mixture of people are in the area, including younger and older people.

“Life is crazy,” he said of the incident.

Other neighbors either did not wish to speak or did not answer their doors Monday.

