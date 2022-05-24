Police investigate after motorcyclist hit by truck on Alabama Street in Central El Paso

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck Monday evening near McKelligon Canyon in Central El Paso, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the motorcycle was northbound on Alabama Street when it was struck by a pickup entering the road from Pierce Avenue, police said.

More: Detectives investigating after 2 men found dead in Northeast El Paso home

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Names of those involved had yet to be released as an investigation continued Monday night.

Alabama was closed from Pierce Avenue to McKelligon Canyon Road while the collision was under investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

Traffic-related deaths: Three El Paso-area men die in SUV rollover crash on I-10 near Deming

More news: Third suspect arrested in shooting that killed 2 El Paso teens at JP Shawver Park

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Motorcyclist hit by truck on Alabama Street in Central El Paso