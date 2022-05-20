Police investigate after multiple people shot at car wash in West Manchester Township

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the West York Auto Spa Express in West Manchester Township on Friday afternoon, according to York County 911 and West Manchester Township Police.

Emergency responders were called to the York Crossing Drive location, near Carlisle Road and Route 30, around 12:58 p.m., 911 said.

“When the officers arrived there were multiple victims, some of them had already left in their personal vehicles. Some were taken by ambulance to York Hospital,” Chief John Snyder said at the scene.

Police remain at the location investigating the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back later as this is a breaking news story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police investigating shooting at car wash in West Manchester Township