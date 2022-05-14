Police investigate murder-suicide shooting on Servia Dr.

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide shooting in the area of Servia Dr. by St. Johns Parkway

SJCSO reports that for reasons unknown at this time, the incident occurred between neighbors resulting in one victim being shot and killed.

The suspect then re-entered their respective home and shot themselves in the backyard, resulting in their death.

SJCSO has stated this appears to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the public.

The Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit will continue an investigation on the scene

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.