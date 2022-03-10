Police investigate northside shooting

Mar. 10—Detectives with the Kokomo Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning on the city's north side.

According to a department media release, police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Heritage Drive around 2:13 a.m. Thursday in reference to a person who had reportedly been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Alex Bender, and the release indicates that he appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Bender was flown by helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, and he was listed in critical condition at the time of the media release.

Police have not released any further information or details about the incident at this time.

The shooting remains an active investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.