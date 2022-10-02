Police investigate Norwich shooting

Oct. 2—NORWICH — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 575 Boswell Ave. around 6 p.m. Saturday, Norwich Police Sgt. Chris Chastang said. He said no people were hit by gunfire, and there appears to only be property damage.

He said police located a vehicle involved in the shooting in the Oakwood Knoll apartment complex, but as of about 7:45 p.m., a suspect had not been apprehended. Chastang declined to comment at this time on whether the suspect or suspects are known to police.

There is currently a law enforcement presence in Oakwood Knoll, and residents are being asked to shelter in place.

e.moser@theday.com