Police investigate Norwich shooting

Oct. 2—NORWICH — Police are investigating shots fired at 575 Boswell Ave. around 6 p.m. Saturday, Norwich Police Sgt. Chris Chastang said. He said no people were hit by gunfire, and there appears to only be property damage.

In responding to a report of shots fired, officers found the reporting person and a vehicle that had been intentionally shot multiple times, police said in a subsequent press release. The vehicle was unoccupied and nobody was injured.

Police believe this is a domestic-related incident and a targeted attack, and they have identified a person of interest.

Police located a vehicle involved in the shooting in the Oakwood Knoll apartment complex, Chastang said. But the suspect remained at large Saturday night and police believe he may have gotten into another vehicle.

Residents of Oakwood Knoll had been asked to shelter in place but Chastang said that was no longer the case as of 9 p.m. At that point, police believed the suspect left the apartment complex and they were no longer searching that area.

Chastang said police haven't recovered a weapon.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Ken Wright at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3159 or call the Norwich Police Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.

