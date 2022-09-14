Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Shreveport neighborhood

Shreveport Police Department are currently on scene of a shooting in a south Shreveport neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to Mazant Lane and Milbank Drive at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for a suspicious person.

Crpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department said that two officers fired their weapons at an individual. That person was transported to a nearby hospital with is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Louisiana State Police will be taking over this investigation.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Officer involved shooting in south Shreveport neighborhood