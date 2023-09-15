Police investigate officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles

The LAPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

It is unclear when the shooting was reported and what led up to it, but it occurred in the area of 32nd Street and Central Avenue, police said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

It is unclear if anyone was shot, hospitalized or killed in the shooting.

Streets in the area are expected to be impacted for several hours, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

