Police investigate after one man dies, another injured in Blue Springs shooting

One person died and another was injured after a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs, according to police.

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street where they found one man dead, said Jennifer Brady, a spokeswoman for the Blue Springs Police Department, in a news release. Another man, who was injured, was taken to a hospital, Brady said.

The shooting, police said, is not related to the nearby Church of the Resurrection. Brady said police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 816-228-0151 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.