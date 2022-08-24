Police investigate after one person dies in three-vehicle crash in Belton Tuesday

One person died in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Belton, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri 58 Highway between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway, Sgt. Mary Bruegge, a spokeswoman for the Belton Police Department, wrote in a news release.

Two passengers were ejected from one of the vehicles, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, Bruegge said.

The police department is investigating the incident. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Police ask anyone with information to call the traffic unit at 816-331-1500.