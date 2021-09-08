Police investigate overnight homicide in Kansas City’s 18th & Vine neighborhood

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine neighborhood, police said.

At 12:10 a.m., officers with the Kansas City Police Department were called to the area of 18th & Vine streets on a shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the department, said in an email.

As police arrived at the scene, they were told that a man suffering from gunshot wounds had been dropped off at the hospital by a non-emergency vehicle, Becchina said. The victim was declared dead a short time later.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting unfolded in the street just south of East 19th and Vine streets, Becchina said.

In April, Gary Taylor, a beloved personal trainer and gym owner, was fatally shot near the same intersection.

Police believe that multiple people were in the area when the shots were fired Wednesday morning, Becchina said, adding that anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

No suspect information was immediately available. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been made public.

The latest killing marks the 104th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 143 homicides.

Kansas City Council OKs community improvement district for 18th & Vine

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.