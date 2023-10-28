Police investigate overnight pedestrian fatality in NE ABQ

Elizabeth Tucker, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read
0

Oct. 28—The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a truck near the intersection of Copper and Eubank NE Friday night.

A preliminary investigation determined shortly before 10 p.m. a white 2019 Ram pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Copper NE, near the Los Altos Golf Course, at the same time a pedestrian was in the eastbound lane, said APD Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in a statement.

He said the driver of the truck struck the pedestrian, resulting in their death.

Gallegos said there were no signs of intoxication, but the investigation continues and charges will be pending.

Recommended Stories