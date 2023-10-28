Police investigate overnight pedestrian fatality in NE ABQ

Oct. 28—The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a truck near the intersection of Copper and Eubank NE Friday night.

A preliminary investigation determined shortly before 10 p.m. a white 2019 Ram pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Copper NE, near the Los Altos Golf Course, at the same time a pedestrian was in the eastbound lane, said APD Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in a statement.

He said the driver of the truck struck the pedestrian, resulting in their death.

Gallegos said there were no signs of intoxication, but the investigation continues and charges will be pending.