Police investigate overnight shooting in Lee’s Summit neighborhood that left 1 dead

A shooting outside a Lee’s Summit home left one person dead Sunday evening.

At about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 2200 block of Southwest Burningwood Drive, Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said in a news release.

There, police found a male lying in the driveway who had been shot, Depue said. The victim, whose name and age have not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, Depue said, adding that detectives believe the victim and suspect knew one another.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

