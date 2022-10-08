Police investigate overnight shooting in Lewiston

Oct. 7—LEWISTON — A man was shot and two vehicles riddled with bullet holes early Friday morning in the area of College and Bartlett streets.

Police said officers responded to the area at about 1 a.m. after hearing several gunshots. Several people called to report the gunfire, as well, police said.

When they arrived in the area of 32 Bartlett St., they found a vehicle that had been struck by several bullets, police said. The vehicle doors were open, indicating the occupants had fled.

A short time later, a 36-year-old man walked up to the officers with gunshot wounds to his back and arm. The man declined medical treatment, however, and had to be subdued by the officers.

Video was circulating on social media Friday showing a shirtless man being subdued by police at about 1 a.m. near the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at Bartlett and Ash streets. The person who shot the video said the man had been shot twice, but when police came to help him, he declined treatment, saying he just wanted to smoke a cigarette.

After attempts to coax the man into receiving treatment failed, police subdued him so he could be taken to a hospital. Later Friday, it was reported that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the victim has been uncooperative with their investigation.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, police returned to Bartlett Street with tracking dogs and began searching the area. Shortly after, a man was seen being led out of 32 Bartlett St. in handcuffs, but the arrest did not appear to be connected to the shooting.

Derrick Bonaparte, 32, of 17 Howe St., was arrested on charges of refusing to stop for police, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

While police were still investigating Friday afternoon, a second person came forward to report that his vehicle had been struck by gunfire as it was parked and unoccupied in the area.

According to neighbors, the apartment house at 32 Bartlett St. has been the source of recent problems. Police had been there, witnesses said, at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, a short time before the shooting. The nature of that police visit was not released.

According to a police news release, the investigation into the shooting remains active. Police urge anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact Detective Brian Rose at 207-513-3001 ext. 3309 or the Lewiston Police Department's dispatch center at 207-784-6421.