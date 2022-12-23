Orlando police are searching to find the person who shot into someone’s house.

The shooting happened on Ribblesdale Lane, about a mile away from Rolling Hills Elementary School.

Photos: Police investigate overnight shooting at Orlando home near elementary school

Several Orlando police cruisers were seen on that street as officers investigated the shooting around midnight.

Watch: Altamonte Springs man charged in wife’s shooting death

Officers said bullets damaged a home, but no one was hurt.

Watch: Vandals damage system built to protect Volusia County coast after hurricane, officials say

Police said they are investigating and did not release information about the shooter.

Read: Florida repair tech accused of saving copy of explicit video from customer’s phone

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.