Police investigate overnight shootings

May 1—Police are investigating after dozens of rounds were fired around 3 a.m. Sunday in a residential area. According to the Corsicana Police Department, it appears the gunmen targeted a specific house.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of gun shots in the area of S. Third St. and E. Ninth Ave. Scanner traffic indicated multiple homes and vehicles were struck, however, no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to notify CPD at 903-654-4900 or send a private message to the department's Facebook Page. You may remain confidential.