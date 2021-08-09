Police investigate overnight violence in Boston

Reuters

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - "The Suicide Squad," the R-rated comic book adaptation directed by James Gunn, underwhelmed in its box office debut, collecting $26.5 million from 4,002 North American theaters. Those ticket sales were easily enough to lead domestic box office charts despite falling short of expectations heading into the weekend. There were several factors contributing to its less-than-stellar start, including but not limited to growing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Warner Bros. film's hybrid release on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers, and its R-rating.