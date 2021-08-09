Police investigate overnight violence in Boston
A shooting in Dorchester is under investigation.
A shooting in Dorchester is under investigation.
Reduced noise from cruise ships has made a big difference in the lives of humpback whales in Glacier Bay.
Nothing can fill the rose-shaped hole in my heart, but Love Island comes close.Originally Appeared on Glamour
The data cited by the TEA to decide against mandating contact tracing came from an era when many students were not attending in-person classes
TOKYO Karatehad its long-awaited moment at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week but does it deserve a place in future Games?
The winner also gets the cash value of 20,000 dogecoins.
Even before the looming crisis caused by the pandemic, millions of Americans were evicted from their homes each year.
A milestone military victory for the Taliban is casting doubt on whether the militant group intends to negotiate a power-sharing agreement with the central government, according to State Department officials alarmed by the worsening security crisis.
Trinea Gonczar, who was sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar as a gymnast, says Simone Biles has done more for survivors than she'll ever know.
SPOILER WARNING: Do not read if you have not seen “The Suicide Squad,” currently playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. For anyone familiar with James Gunn’s career, his DC comics adaptation “The Suicide Squad” is arguably the most James Gunn movie he’s ever made. Like his Marvel Studios’ films — 2014’s “Guardians of the […]
The Red Sox limp home after a 2-8 road trip that included some rough losses. Our John Tomase wonders whether the feel-good story of the summer is crashing back to earth.
They're just as easy.
After much speculation about her late-night outing with former Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo, Bri Springs set the record straight about her dating life.
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - "The Suicide Squad," the R-rated comic book adaptation directed by James Gunn, underwhelmed in its box office debut, collecting $26.5 million from 4,002 North American theaters. Those ticket sales were easily enough to lead domestic box office charts despite falling short of expectations heading into the weekend. There were several factors contributing to its less-than-stellar start, including but not limited to growing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Warner Bros. film's hybrid release on HBO Max at no extra charge to subscribers, and its R-rating.
Mikhail Metzel\TASS via Getty ImagesMuch writing on Russia stems from a simple proposition: to understand autocracy, you need understand the autocrat. Because autocrats have an outsize influence on politics, it is essential to know what makes the leader tick. A Putin adviser coined the memorable phase “No Putin, No Russia,” but for many Western observers, “Know Putin, Know Russia” might be more appropriate.As a never-ending stream of profiles suggest, Putinology makes great copy. Who doesn’t lov
The star reportedly attended Barack Obama's 60th birthday party.
The Red Sox announced several roster moves Sunday, with Alex Verdugo going on paternity leave while J.D. Martinez and Jarren Duran return from the COVID-19 related injured list.
Princess Beatrice turns 33 on August 8. She and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child.
Two fights into her UFC tenure, Victoria Leonardo has suffered two broken arms.
Douglas PetersenOn July 31, 2019, Brian Petersen, a 39-year-old school teacher in Texas, went on the gay dating app Grindr and struck up a conversation with a man whose profile name was “Fresh Meat.”He asked how the man’s week was going and if he was “looking for something tonight,” according to a transcript of the chat obtained by The Daily Beast. “You into younger boys,” the man replied, apparently posing the question.When Petersen asked for the man’s age, he said “under 18.” Petersen suggeste
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight on Thursday, were asked to leave a second new York flight on Friday morning.