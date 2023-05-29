Police investigate pair of armed robberies in Ewa Beach

May 29—Honolulu police are investigating two alleged armed robberies in Ewa Beach Sunday night.

Police said a 40-year-old man was at a bus stop in the 91-800 block of Fort Weaver Road when two masked male suspects approached him, one of which brandished a gun and demanded property at about 10 p.m.

When the victim handed the suspect his wallet, the other suspect yanked a chain off of the victim's neck, police said. Both suspects then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

One of the suspects was wearing a white tank top and black shorts and the other was wearing a white shirt and brown shorts at the time of the robbery.

About an hour-and-a-half later, two men and two women in their early 20s were at a gathering in a garage in the 91-900 block of Kalapu Street when two masked suspects with handguns climbed a chain-link gate and demanded property, police said. They fled on foot with jewelry taken from the victims.

No injuries were reported.

One of the suspects was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build and dark complexion. The suspect was wearing a gray jacket and pants at the time of the robbery. The other suspect was wearing all-black clothing.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in both cases. Police noted the cases are possibly related. There are no arrests as of this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.