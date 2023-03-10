Police investigate park shooting

CHILLICOTHE— On March 9 around 6:30 p.m. the Chillicothe Police Department Patrol Division responded to a shot fired near the skate park.

Officers found a 14-year-old juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, according to a release from the police.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stems from a dispute between two groups of juveniles with a prior history.

Extra patrols will occur in and around Yocktangee Park with a zero tolerance on crime and disturbances.

The Chillicothe Police Detective Division is investigating this incident. Anyone who witnessed or has information in reference to this event should contact Detective Demint by calling 740-773-1191 or via email jeff.demint@chillicotheoh.gov.

