Police investigate Paso Robles High School bomb threat posted on Snapchat

The Paso Robles Police Department is asking parents to talk to their children about “the seriousness and consequences of their words” after responding to a school bomb threat Thursday.

Paso Robles High School students reported bomb threats made to to high school on Thursday, according to a police department news release.

The threats were posted to Snapchat, a social media app that allows users to communicate through sending photo messages and post photo stories to their friends for 24 hours.

The user associated with the threats was identified as a “local juvenile,” the police department said. The agency found the threat was not credible after meeting with the juvenile and their parent.

“We take all threats of violence seriously,” the agency said in the release.

It is unclear if the juvenile is a current student at the high school.

The agency urged parents to use this incident as a learning opportunity for their children.

“Juveniles making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges,” the release said.

Police said the investigation into the threats is ongoing.

The agency asked anyone with additional information to call 805-237-6464. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP (7867) or text “SLOTIPS plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

The Paso Robles Police Department did not immediately respond Tribune requests for further comment on Friday afternoon.