Police investigate after person found dead early Saturday in east Lubbock neighborhood

Police are investigating after a person was found dead early Saturday in an east Lubbock neighborhood.

According to LPD, officers received a call for service at 3:54 a.m. at the 1700 block of East 27th Street regarding an unresponsive subject.

Police confirmed one person was found dead at the scene.

But police hadn't identified the person or released details about the circumstances of their death by Saturday afternoon as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

